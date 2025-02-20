Osprey Energy Hires Bunker Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Li Yun Chang has joined the company as a bunker trader in Rotterdam as of last month. Image Credit: Osprey Energy

Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy has hired a new bunker trader in Rotterdam.

Li Yun Chang has joined the company as a bunker trader in Rotterdam as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Chang was previously a business coordinator for Expand Strategies in Cyprus from April to July of last year.

She had earlier worked in commodity trading and business development for Umuch Corp in China from April 2021 to February 2022.

"With a Master's degree in Business and a passion for trading, Lily's sharp eye for detail and creative mindset ensure that our partners receive outstanding support," the company said in the post.

"We're looking forward to seeing the impact she'll make on our continued success."