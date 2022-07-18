Norway Gets First Zero-emissions Commuter Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stravanger: commuter run. File Image / Pixabay.

A fully electric high-speed ferry that emits no emissions will begin operating in Norway later this year.

Commuter ferry Medstraum will ply a route between Stavanger and Hommersåk on the west coast of Norway.

The ferry is equipped with two electric motors and a battery with a capacity of 1.5MWh, according to marine technology company Corvus Energy.

The vessel's owner/operator is Kolumbus. Corvus supplied the batter power while Finnish engineering firm Wartsila was responsible for integrating the ship's various parts, Corvus said.

Medstraum can cruise at 23 knots and is able to carry up to 150 passengers. The vessel has reduced maintenance costs, the company said.