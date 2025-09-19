Molgas Conducts First LNG Bunkering at Portugal's Leixoes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG stem was delivered at the Portuguese port using multiple trucks. Image Credit: Molgas Energy Group

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Leixoes, located in northern Portugal.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s ship, Ilma, was bunkered with LNG using multiple trucks, Molgas Energy Group said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Regular LNG bunkering operations in Portugal are a major milestone in our journey: a relevant contribution to the decarbonization of ocean mobility, placing Portugal at the forefront, in line with the sustainability policies long followed in other Member States,” Fernando Breda, commercial director at Molgas Portugal, said.

Molgas says it has now established a reliable supply to offer LNG bunkering in the Portuguese port.

In July, the mega-yacht Ilma took on LNG at the Cruise Port Terminal in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The operation was carried out by Titan Clean Fuels in coordination with Molgas Energy Group.