IMO's MEPC Meets in London Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC: London meeting. Image Credit / S&B

Setting a limit on sulfur and particulates emissions from ships' exhausts in the Mediterranean sea area is expected to be adopted by the International Maritime Organisation at its next marine environment meeting.

The MEPC79 is expected to designate the Mediterranean Sea as an emission control area for sulfur oxides (SECA).

Under the measure, the sulfur content of ship's exhausts will fall from 0.5% to 0.1%. A handful of SECAs already exist including in the Baltic and North seas.

If passed by the committee, it will come into force on 1 May 2024 with the new limit in place a year later. The limits aim to promote cleaner air inside the SECA.

Other items on the MEPC79 agenda include the adoption of "amendents to add the flashpoint of fuel oil (or a statement that the flashpoint has been measure at or above 70 degrees centigrade) as mandatory information" to the bunker delivery note and a review of the collection of data on ships' fuel consumption.

The committee meets in London from 12 to 16 December.