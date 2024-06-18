BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Client Manager in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates at least six years of relevant working experience in shipping or bunkering. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a client manager in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates at least six years of relevant working experience in shipping or bunkering, fluent English and preferably German or Spanish, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Search for and approach potential LNG customer prospects, maintaining a funnel of new & prospect LNG customers.

Analyze and gain deep understanding of the customer needs by talking to them on a frequent basis.

Updating of client and prospect records & monitor payment behavior.

Negotiate and execute sales contracts, both long term and short term, with customers and/or suppliers.

Liaise with the trading desk to obtain the best pricing structure for our customers and finalize LNG sales deals.

Collaborate with the operations team to develop the correct logistical setup for supply and analyze customer consumption or trading patterns.

Engage with various stakeholders, speak to different functions and roles, and maintain close relationships with customers to understand their needs and growth plans.

Keep abreast of industry trends, market developments, and regulatory requirements to ensure compliance with regulations and identify opportunities for growth driven by optimization.

Co-develop the Bio-LNG and Synthetic LNG proposition.

Represent Titan LNG in seminars and conferences.

