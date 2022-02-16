Saudi Ports Authority Adds Bunker Station in Yanbu

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will expand bunker supply in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Saudi Ports Authority

The Saudi Ports Authority has signed a deal to add a bunkering station at a site in Yanbu.

The organisation has signed an investment agreement with Saffania Navigation to operate a bunkering station at King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The firm will have the contract to bunker vessels at the 20,000 m2 terminal for ten years.

"The deal plays an important role in transforming the Saudi ports sector into a global leader in shipping services in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy," the organisation said in the statement.

"This initiative reflects the authority's intent to leverage the enormous capacity of local ports and existing public-private partnership opportunities to establish development projects that enable and support various sectors of the economy, including the kingdom's manufacturing industry."