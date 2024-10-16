TotalEnergies May Deploy New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is currently under construction in China, and is due for delivery by the end of 2026. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy producer TotalEnergies has signed a deal to charter a large new LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm has signed a deal with Spain's Ibaizabal to charter a newbuild LNG vessel with 18,600 m3 of cargo capacity, it said in a statement on its website.

The ship is currently under construction in China, and is due for delivery by the end of 2026.

The company may deploy the ship in Oman, where it is developing the Marsa LNG project.

"We are very proud of this agreement with Ibaizabal, which reinforces our position as a main player in LNG bunkering" Louise Tricoire, senior vice president for aviation and marine fuels at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

"With new LNG-fuelled vessels coming on stream at a rapid pace, we are committed to playing our part in responding to the sector's increasing demand for this fuel which can help global shipping meet its decarbonization ambitions."

TotalEnergies currently has three LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility at Rotterdam, the Gas Vitality at Marseilles and the Brassavola in Singapore.