EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Trader / Analyst in Italy
Monday January 30, 2023
ReSeaWorld trades marine fuels globally. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld
Italian bunkering firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a marine fuels and lubricants trader and analyst in Naples.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn earlier this month.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers
- Market analysis of product prices in the main worldwide ports
- Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers
- Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio
- Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issue of the order to the delivery of the products
For more information, click here.