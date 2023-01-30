BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Trader / Analyst in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ReSeaWorld trades marine fuels globally. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld

Italian bunkering firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a marine fuels and lubricants trader and analyst in Naples.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn earlier this month.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers

Market analysis of product prices in the main worldwide ports

Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers

Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio

Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issue of the order to the delivery of the products

