Monjasa Appoints Middle East and Africa Trading Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new appointment is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new trading director for the Middle East and Africa.

The company has appointed Wajdi Elhakim as Middle East and Africa Trading director as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Elhakim, based in Dubai, has worked for Monjasa since October 2013, first as an EMEA trader in Fredericia before moving to the Middle East last year. He had earlier worked as a trader in the North African and Mediterranean markets for Dan-Bunkering.

"I am looking forward to many years ahead working with some of the best people in the industry," he said in the post.