AqualisBraemar Wins UK Funding for Hydrogen-Producing Barge Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK government is seeking to increase its involvement in maritime decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Energy and maritime consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group has been awarded UK government funding for a project seeking to build a barge that can both produce and store green hydrogen for bunkering.

The firm will work with Green Hydrogen Solutions and Poole Harbour Commissioners on developing the concept and carrying out a feasibility study after winning funding from the UK's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The idea is "a moored barge to generate, store and provide hydrogen to vessels bunkering at the same port," the company said in the statement.

"The port will store hydrogen produced via electrolysis using onshore renewables.

"Poole harbour will be used as a case study for demonstrating the environmental and commercial viability of the concept."

The next stage will be to carry out a feasibility study and an analysis of the commercial viability of the project.