BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm the Malik Group is seeking to hire a CFO in its Aalborg headquarters.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a CFO, fluent English and Danish and preferably experience in derivatives trading, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for managing the finance department, Head of Compliance and upcoming Head of HR

Responsible for reporting both monthly and annual accounts, and from this financial analyses of key figures are prepared and presented

Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the economic operation and application across the company

Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit ratings and approvals

Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like

Prepare and attend board meetings and act as a referent from here

Attend management meetings

For more information, click here.