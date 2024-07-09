BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 9, 2024

Marine fuels firm the Malik Group is seeking to hire a CFO in its Aalborg headquarters.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a CFO, fluent English and Danish and preferably experience in derivatives trading, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for managing the finance department, Head of Compliance and upcoming Head of HR
  • Responsible for reporting both monthly and annual accounts, and from this financial analyses of key figures are prepared and presented
  • Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the economic operation and application across the company
  • Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit ratings and approvals
  • Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like
  • Prepare and attend board meetings and act as a referent from here
  • Attend management meetings

