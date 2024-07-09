EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Aalborg
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a CFO, fluent English and Danish and preferably experience in derivatives trading. Image Credit: Malik Group
Marine fuels firm the Malik Group is seeking to hire a CFO in its Aalborg headquarters.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a CFO, fluent English and Danish and preferably experience in derivatives trading, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for managing the finance department, Head of Compliance and upcoming Head of HR
- Responsible for reporting both monthly and annual accounts, and from this financial analyses of key figures are prepared and presented
- Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the economic operation and application across the company
- Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit ratings and approvals
- Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like
- Prepare and attend board meetings and act as a referent from here
- Attend management meetings
