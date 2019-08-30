UK Player Orders Specialist Bunker Tanker

Product tanker. Image Credit: Geos Group

Geos Group Ltd has ordered a specialist bunker tanker from Thun Tankers BV it says will open up access to certain niche ports.

The vessel will be built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands with a NAABSA design (Not Always Afloat but Safely Aground) to enable it to call at tidal restricted ports.

The 4,250 dwt tanker is set for delivery in October 2020.

Geos says it has also entered into a long-term agreement with Thun Tankers as part of the deal.

“The NAABSA vessel being built by Thun Tankers for our own requirements will help strengthen our NWE physical market position," said Barry Newton, MD, Geos Group.

"The new vessel will allow us to focus on enhancing our position as the most reliable bunker supplier in our market by bringing in additional ship-to-ship capability as well as the option of supplying more niche ports.”