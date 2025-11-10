ATH Trading Adds Bunker Tanker in West Africa's Angola

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company aims to deliver more than 100,000 mt of bunker fuels by the end of the year. Image Credit: ATH Trading

Commodity trading firm and bunker supplier ATH Trading has added a new bunker tanker for physical operations in Luanda, Angola.

The 5,000 mt capacity tanker, ATH Catamba, is equipped to supply VLSFO and MGO grades, ATH Trading said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

With this addition, the company now operates two bunker tankers in Angola, with the ATH Lemba joining the fleet in 2022.

Established in 2021, ATH Trading has been offering physical bunker supply to ships calling at Angolan ports.

The company is targeting more than 100,000 mt of bunker fuel deliveries by year-end, according to its website.

“This vessel marks a significant step in our long-term strategy to enhance Angola’s bunkering infrastructure and expand our role as a committed local physical supplier,” ATH Trading said in the post.