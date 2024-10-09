Glander Works With Cepsa on Mediterranean HVO Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have completed four deliveries of a second-generation HVO blend to a cruise ship at Barcelona since June of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is working with energy producer Cepsa on the supply of HVO as a bunker fuel in the Mediterranean.

The two companies have completed four deliveries of a second-generation HVO blend to a cruise ship at Barcelona since June of this year, Glander's parent company Bunker Holding said in a press release this week.

Bunker Holding's Center of Excellence for New Fuels and Carbon Markets helped to arrange the partnership between Glander and Cepsa.

"Our partnership with Cepsa is a result of our diligent work to form alliances with strong suppliers of low-carbon fuels," Valerie Ahrens, senior director of new fuels and carbon markets at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"As of late, we have been putting concerted effort into developing strategic partnerships with a view to facilitating the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

"We are especially seeing an increase in the interest in biofuels and, with around 30 of our offices now being ISCC-certified, we have expanded our biofuels sales and the availability of biofuels to over 120 ports worldwide."