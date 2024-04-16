Finnish Shipping Company Orders Newbuild Biofuel Duo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meriaura ceo Beppe Rosin (right). Image Credit / Meriaura.

Finnish shipping company Meriaura has ordered two cargo ships that can run on biofuel from a Dutch shipyard.

The 6,750 deadweight tonne ice-classed vessels are designed to "achieve the lowest possible emission levels", the company said.

Bunker fuel for the ships will be biofuel made from recycled raw material produced by Meriaura's subsidiary VG-Ecofuel.

"This order is a continuum in our series of investments to energy-efficient tonnage that utilizes bio-oil," said company chief executive Beppe Rosin.

Meriaura's climate strategy aims to put the company in a climate neutral position in the coming decade.

The target set by the International Maritime Organisation for global shipping to become carbon neutral is by or around 2050.