NORbunker Founder Increases Ownership After Hamburg Energy Trading Quits Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NORbunker is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

NORbunker managing directors Jesper Riis andPeter Højer have increased their stakes and become beneficial owners of the company, it said Thursday.

The two NORbunker executives have bought the shares from Hamburg Energy Trading, which is terminating its bunker operations as of the end of September, the company said in an emailed statement.

The purchase became effective at the end of July.

Denmark-based NORbunker was founded in 2016 with a principal focus on marine fuels trading, but also engaging in broking.

The company is mainly involved in the Northwest European Bunker market.