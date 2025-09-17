Christiania Shipping and FincoEnergies Team Up for B100 Bunkering and Shipment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christiania Shipping bunkered B100 biofuel and used its chemical tanker to transport cargo for FincoEnergies. Image Credit: Christiania Shipping

Copenhagen-based Christiania Shipping has carried out its first B100 biofuel bunkering, with the fuel supplied by biofuels firm FincoEnergies.

As part of the collaboration, the company’s 8,115 dwt chemical tanker NQ Laelia also transported cargo for FincoEnergies, Christiania Shipping said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Christiania Shipping operates a fleet of 47 ships, including 28 chemical tankers and 19 gas carriers, and has four vessels on order.

The firm did not disclose where the B100 biofuel bunkering took place or the volume supplied.

“A big thank you to FincoEnergies, Christiania Energy and Christiania Shipping A/S for making this possible – it’s through teamwork and innovation that we can steer the maritime industry towards a cleaner future,” it said.