Baghdadi Capital Launches Green Bunkers Platform With €50 Million Finance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Baihas Baghdadi, founder and executive chairman of Baghdadi Capital. Image Credit: Green Bunkers

Independent family office Baghdadi Capital has launched Green Bunkers in Spain, a new platform connecting shipowners and charterers with fuel suppliers, backed by up to €50 million ($58.2 million) in financing for bunkering operations.

The platform will offer price and emissions traceability, CO2 offsetting solutions and access to liquidity for shipowners, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The firm's operations will begin with an initial €5 million investment in technology development and the opening of its first Spanish office, which will serve as a hub for global expansion.

Fernando Tirado has been appointed CEO to lead the firm’s international growth and the development of green corridors in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The company plans an initial rollout in Spain and Europe through 2025-26, with expansion to the Middle East and Southeast Asia in 2026, and the Americas in 2027.

It identifies the port of Algeciras as Spain’s main bunkering hub, handling about 3 million mt/year of bunker fuels.

“Spain is already a natural hub for marine fuel supply and has a unique geostrategic position,” Baihas Baghdadi, Founder of Baghdadi Capital, said.

"From here, we want to lead the transition towards a more transparent, efficient and sustainable bunkering industry, driving the creation of green corridors worldwide.”

"The vision is that a shipowner can find in every port not only conventional fuel, but also alternatives such as hydrogen, methanol or certified biofuels, with the ability to offset their emissions in a simple and traceable way," Tirado said.

Baghdadi Capital manages approximately €2.5 billion in assets worldwide.

The company described this move as a crucial step toward advancing the energy transition in the maritime sector.