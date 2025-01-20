Germany's First Seagoing Electric Vessel Ready for Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel can carry about 150 passengers and is equipped with two electric motors of 600 kW each. Image Credit: AG Reederei Norden-Frisia

German shipping firm AG Reederei Norden-Frisia’s new fully electric catamaran vessel (e-Kat) has recently completed its official acceptance runs and is now ready for operation.

“This fulfils the requirements for official approval, the necessary permits, the conclusion of necessary insurance and also the transfer to the home port of Norddeich,” the company said in a statement on its website.

A catamaran is a type of boat or ship that has two parallel hulls of equal size, typically connected by a bridge deck.

The e-Kat can complete a voyage between Norddeich and Norderney islands within 30 minutes. Once back in Norddeich, it can be plugged in for charging, which takes just 28 minutes before it can make another trip to another island.

The vessel can carry about 150 passengers and is equipped with two electric motors of 600 kW each.

“The plan is to use the ship in the high season and to sail to the island of Norderney up to eight times a day.”