UAE Transport Authority Says 68% of Bunker Suppliers Offer VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UAE has one of the world's biggest bunker locations in Fujairah. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

At present 68% of the bunker suppliers operating in the UAE have very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) on offer, according to the country's Federal Transport Authority (FTA).

Some 16 of the 28 suppliers registered in the country currently have VLSFO, according to an FTA list dated November published by the Port of Fujairah this week.

One more supplier, M E F Diesel Trading LLC, will have the product available from June, according to the list.

21 of the 28 suppliers are listed as having high sulfur fuel oil available, and 24 have marine gasoil with sulfur content of 0.50% or less.