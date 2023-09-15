Six United Bunkers Staff Move to BB Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The six staff are taking the opportunity to work for a larger firm with a focus on renewables. File Image / Pixabay

Six former staff of Antwerp-based marine fuel supplier United Bunkers have moved to new roles at BB Energy.

The six staff are taking the opportunity to work for a larger group with a focus on renewables, Michael De Boeck, the new ARA bunker managing director of BB Energy and former United Bunkers director, told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The six new BB Energy staff are Michael De Boeck, Roy Meyvis, Elisa Umans, Ben Celen, Olivier Pire and Sylvain Taelen.

"BB Energy is a growing company that believes very strongly in renewables and global bunkering," De Boeck said.

"We all felt it was a good time to change.

"Being part of a bigger group, where we can learn from and optimize our way of working, can only have advantages in future.

"We all enjoyed working at United Bunkers, and want to thank them for their efforts in the last years."

BB Energy traded about 2 million mt of fuel oil in 2021, out of a total of about 41 million mt of crude and refined products trading, according to the company's website.