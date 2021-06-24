Vertoro Wins Grant to Build 250,000 MT/Year Lignin Crude Plant at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant will be based at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Green technology company Vertoro has won a European Union grant to develop a lignin crude plant at Rotterdam whose product could be used as biofuel bunkers.

The firm has won a €2,000,000 ReactEU grant to build a 250,000 mt/year commercial-scale biorefinery at Rotterdam, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"This biorefinery will convert industrial wood residues like sawdust into some 50,000 mt of cellulosic ethanol, alongside roughly 125,000 mt of lignin-based Goldilocks crude oil," the company said.

"Our crude has multiple applications including its use as a gasifier and cracker feedstock as well as a marine fuel."

Biofuel use is growing rapidly in the bunker industry as shipping companies seek to cut their carbon emissions.