Tidal Transit Secures Funding for Six-Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All six electric vessels will be delivered in 2026. Image Credit: Tidal Transit

UK-based crew transfer firm Tidal Transit has secured equity financing from maritime and logistics investor HICO Investment Group for six electric crew transfer vessels.

All six electric vessels will be delivered in 2026, Tidal Transit said in a statement on its website on Monday.

These vessels will operate around offshore wind farms, utilizing the electricity generated from these farms to recharge their batteries.

“The offshore wind industry has reached a transition moment where the green electricity produced can be efficiently used to propel the vessels that service it,” Leo Hambro, director at Tidal Transit, said.

Tidal Transit is also developing a diesel-to-electric retrofit option for crew transfer vessels.

Electric vessels are currently best suited for smaller ships that operate on shorter routes and durations. While the technology holds great promise, a breakthrough capable of powering ocean-going vessels for longer voyages is still in development.