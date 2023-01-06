Maersk Oil Trading Hires Head of Risk From Rosneft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has moved from Berlin to Copenhagen for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, has hired a new head of risk.

Tue Jensen has joined the firm as head of risk in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Jensen was previously working for Rosneft in Berlin from April 2020 to this month, serving most recently as senior LPG and petrochemical sales manager. He had earlier worked for a range of firms connected to the bunker industry, including Oil Brokerage, Unioil Supply, Peninsula and OW Bunker.

Maersk is one of the world's largest consumers of bunker fuel -- and of oil products of any kind -- with 2.68 million mt of bunker consumption in the third quarter of last year.