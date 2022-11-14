New Biofuel Bunker Tanker Upgraded for North Europe Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OljOla Shipping: based in Gothenburg. File Image / Pixabay.

The new bunker tanker to be operated by Stena Oil has been upgraded to meet the requirements for northern European operations, the owner and technical manager of the vessels has said.

The dual purpose bunker tanker and cargo carrier was reported by Ship & Bunker last week.

"The vessel design and specification has been upgraded to match and exceed the operational requirements of the north European region," according to OljOla Shipping.

In addition, the twin screw tanker will have two main engines and three diesel generators. "All [are] equipped with SCRs for Tier III compliance," the company added. SCR refers to selective catalytic reduction while Tier III compliance refers to the control of nitrous oxide emissions in a ship's exhaust.

Gothenburg-based OljOla Shipping is party to a joint-venture agreement behind the new bunker tanker. The other parties are Stena Oil and Stena Teknik.

The ship will be built at a Turkish shipyard