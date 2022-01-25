BUNKER JOBS: Global Supplier Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recruitment firm has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior trader in Athens.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search advertised the role on its website on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker supply, procurement or trading.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for providing customer/sales traders with pricing, operations, supply needs to win bunker enquiries within Greece

Manage and build further supply relations with suppliers within the major Greek ports as well as the further Med region

Work closely with the traders within the group to cover the firm's physical operation within Greece to provide all necessary support to execute trades successfully

Negotiate supply deals on both a spot & contract basis for bunkers, marine fuels, MGO, LSFO, lubricants etc

Provide hedging and risk management services on behalf of the company to optimise GP for purchasing and supply of marine fuels

Work closely with the physical operations team and customer/sales traders to optimise enquiry success rate

Understand the fundamentals of bunker/cargo operations within the region to maximise companies' presence

