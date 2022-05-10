Norwegian Shipowners Target 50% GHG Cuts by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The association also aims for the entire Norwegian oceangoing fleet to be climate-neutral by 2050. File Image / Pixabay

Norway's shipowners are aiming to halve their greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade.

The Norwegian Shipowners' Association has set a target of 50% GHG cuts per transport work by 2030, Tove Bruvik Westberg, Norway's ambassador to Portugal, said at Petrospot's Portugal Shipping Week conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The association also aims for the entire Norwegian oceangoing fleet to be climate-neutral by 2050, for shipowners only to order ships capable of running with zero net emissions from 2030, and supports an international ban on non-climate-neutral fuels from 2050.

The current IMO target is for shipping to at least halve its total GHG emissions from 2008's levels by 2050.

"We believe we can cut emissions and move towards the serial mission future, and at the same time create new jobs and business opportunities," Westberg said.

"We believe ambitious goals will help accelerate the necessary development of green technology that can be produced at scale and new commercially profitable, and we are well underway with this transition."