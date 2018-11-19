Ferry Operator to Use Fish-Based Bunkers

Fish: An unlikely source for bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

As shipowners look for increasingly creative ways to reduce bunker consumption and lower emissions, Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten says at least six of its ships will be powered in part by liquefied bio gas (LBG) produced from rotten fish.

The fish-based fuel will be part of a cocktail of energy sources that also include LNG bunkers and battery power.

“While competitors are running on cheap, polluting heavy fuel oil, our ships will literally be powered by nature. Biogas is the greenest fuel in shipping, and will be a huge advantage for the environment. We would love other cruise companies to follow,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam was quoted by the UK’s Telegraph as saying.

The firm says it will invest over $850million on a series of retrofits with the ultimate aim of operating zero emission vessels.

Norways this year has been breaking new ground in the drive for zero emission shipping, announcing plans earlier in 2018 for the world's first zero emissions control area (ZECA).