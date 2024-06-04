OMTI Hires International Bunker Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sherif was previously bunker manager for Med Petroleum in Dubai. Image Credit: Sherine Sherif / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Oil Marketing and Trading International (OMTI) has hired an international bunker trading manager in Dubai.

Sherine Sherif has joined the firm as international bunker trading manager in Dubai as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Sherif was previously bunker manager for Med Petroleum in Dubai from July 2018 to this month.

She had earlier worked for Aegean Marine Petroleum from 2017 to 2018, for World Fuel Services from 2013 to 2017, for Peninsula from 2007 to 2013 and for GAC Group from 1998 to 2006.

"No need for any introductions, as Sherine is a well-known key figure in our industry and she is without a doubt the most valuable addition to any team," Yannis Niamonitakis, bunker sales manager at OMTI, said on LinkedIn.