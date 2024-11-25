Gunvor Halts Production at Rotterdam Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 25, 2024

Energy trading firm Gunvor Group has temporarily halted production at its Rotterdam refinery over profitability concerns.

The firm has halted production as of November 25 due to a lack of prompt availability of commercially viable feedstock, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing comments from a company representative.

The company plans to continue monitoring the situation and assess future resupply for the refinery.

The 75,000 b/d refinery has been in place for the past 60 years. The firm has a terminal at the port with about 1.5 million m3 of liquid storage capacity for products including crude, LPG, naphtha, gasoline, kerosene, gasoil, VGO and fuel oil.

