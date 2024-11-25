Gunvor Halts Production at Rotterdam Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has halted production as of November 25 due to a lack of prompt availability of commercially viable feedstock. Image Credit: Gunvor

Energy trading firm Gunvor Group has temporarily halted production at its Rotterdam refinery over profitability concerns.

The firm has halted production as of November 25 due to a lack of prompt availability of commercially viable feedstock, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing comments from a company representative.

The company plans to continue monitoring the situation and assess future resupply for the refinery.

The 75,000 b/d refinery has been in place for the past 60 years. The firm has a terminal at the port with about 1.5 million m3 of liquid storage capacity for products including crude, LPG, naphtha, gasoline, kerosene, gasoil, VGO and fuel oil.