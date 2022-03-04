Wärtsilä Halts Sales to Russia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move may make it harder for Russian vessels to carry out engine maintenance. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering company Wärtsilä has halted sales to Russia as a response to the war in Ukraine.

The firm will comply with all sanctions imposed on the country and has suspended deliveries to Russia, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"Wärtsilä is shocked by the war in Ukraine and we condemn Russia's invasion of this sovereign nation," it said in the statement.

"Our hearts and minds are with the people suffering and fleeing their homes.

"We have suspended all deliveries to Russia and are committed to complying with all the sanctions currently being implemented."

The move may make it harder for Russian vessels to carry out engine maintenance, as well as stopping scrubber installations and servicing.

Earlier this week several top bunkering firms said they were stopping bunker sales at Russian ports, and some have stopped buying oil of Russian origin.