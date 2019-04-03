Monjasa Sees Sales Volume Growth in 2018

Monjasa Group CEO Anders Ostergaard. Image credit/Monjasa.

Bunker company Monjasa boosted total sales volume last year reaching 4.1 million metric tonnes (mt), up 17% over its 2017 figure of 3.5 million mt.

The increase was evenly spread across its core markets with the biggest rise (31%) seen in the Americas followed by southeast Asia recording a 25% rise and Europe 23%.

Group CEO Anders Ostergaard said its increase in sales and improving business fundamentals has made 2018 "a good year" for the company.

To face what he termed "challenging shipping markets", Ostergaard said that the company has secured the availability of IMO2020-compliant product through developing "close relationships with oil majors".

The company is positive about future challenges. It will "continue the push for quality and extended transparencies on bunker purchases" and has made being "a safe port for customers" in the run up to IMO2020 its "top priority".