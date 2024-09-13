BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Administrator in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 13, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a graduate credit administrator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite.
  • Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly.
  • Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy.
  • Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation.
  • Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency.
  • Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues.
  • Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required.
  • Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies.

