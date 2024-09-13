BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Administrator in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a graduate credit administrator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite.

Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly.

Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy.

Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation.

Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency.

Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues.

Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required.

Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies.

For more information, click here.