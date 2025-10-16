French Shipping Firm Sogestran Group Orders Two Bunker Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ships will be able to carry biofuel blends up to B100, along with methanol and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: Sogestran

French shipping company Sogestran Group has ordered two bunker vessels from China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard.

The two 4,500 m3 capacity bunker vessels will be capable of carrying biofuel blends up to B100, along with methanol and conventional marine fuels, Sogestran said in a statement on its website last week.

They will be operated by Sogestran’s subsidiary Maritima on behalf of Petroineos, a joint venture between PetroChina and INEOS.

The two bunker vessels will also be equipped with mass-flow meters and shore power connection capability.

Construction of the first vessel is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with delivery planned for early 2028.