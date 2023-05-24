Niche French Firm Orders Series of Methanol, Wind Powered Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind powered cargo ship designed by Zéphyr & Borée. The 'Meltem' is a 1800 TEU container ship, slightly larger than the 1,300 TEU ships that have been ordered. Image Credit: Zéphyr & Borée

French firm Zéphyr & Borée has placed an order for a series of five small box ships with Korean yard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).

The 1,300 TEU capacity vessels will feature methanol fuelled main engines and a variety of masts and sails for wind-propulsion.

Industry specialists Alphaliner note a HMD filing Monday to the Korean Stock Exchange lists the price per vessel as USD $62.2 million, saying this is at least twice the cost of a 'normal' container ship of comparable size.

While ordinarily this cost would not be commercially viable, Alphaliner believes Zephyr & Borée has already secured long-term support from cargo owners and forwarders willing to pay premium rates for a zero emissions service.

Delivery of the vessels is expected in late 2025 to mid-2026.

In addition to the five initial vessels, Zephyr & Borée is believed to have plans for a similar number of sister units, Alphaliner added.

Founded in 2015, Zephyr & Borée has focused on designing zero carbon ships, believing that wind power is the simplest way to decarbonise the propulsion systems of large commercial vessels.