Oman's OOMCO Adds Bunker Barge at Duqm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm launched a new bunkering terminal at the Omani port of Duqm late last year. File Image / Pixabay

The Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has added a new bunker barge to its supply operation at the port of Duqm.

The firm has added the 10,000 DWT barge MT Bravo to its operation at Duqm, Christophe El Kati, head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The barge will be able to supply VLSFO and LSMGO.

OOMCO has another barge, the MT Alpha, supplying bunkers at the ports of Sohar and Khor Fakkan.

OOMCO launched bunker supply at Sohar in July.

The firm launched a new bunkering terminal at Duqm late last year, telling Ship & Bunker demand there could potentially grow to 15,000 mt/month.