Dan-Bunkering Appoints Head of Sales in Northern Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bendix has worked for the company since December 2021. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a head of sales for Northern Europe.

Mikkel Bendix has been appointed to the role of head of sales for Northern Europe as of this month, Dan-Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Bendix has worked for the company since December 2021, serving previously as a team leader in Denmark.

He had earlier worked as a bunker trader for sister company KPI OceanConnect in Middelfart from November 2017 to May 2021.

"His new title represents a significant recognition of Mikkel's efforts and responsibilities in the development of Dan-Bunkering Europe over the past year," Hans Dollerup, managing director of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the post.