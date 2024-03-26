EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Appoints Head of Sales in Northern Europe
Bendix has worked for the company since December 2021. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a head of sales for Northern Europe.
Mikkel Bendix has been appointed to the role of head of sales for Northern Europe as of this month, Dan-Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
Bendix has worked for the company since December 2021, serving previously as a team leader in Denmark.
He had earlier worked as a bunker trader for sister company KPI OceanConnect in Middelfart from November 2017 to May 2021.
"His new title represents a significant recognition of Mikkel's efforts and responsibilities in the development of Dan-Bunkering Europe over the past year," Hans Dollerup, managing director of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the post.