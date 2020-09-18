Elenger LNG Bunker Barge to Enter Service in Baltic in First Quarter of 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Image Credit: Elenger

The 6,000 m3 LNG bunker barge ordered by Estonian gas supplier Elenger has been launched and will enter service in the first quarter of 2021, the company said Friday.

The Optimus launched on September 8 at a shipyard run by Dutch shipbuilding company Damen, Elenger said in a statement on its website.

The vessel will focus on refuelling ships in the Eastern Baltic, in particular the Gulf of Finland, the company said.

"Ship transport is being transferred to the use of LNG both globally and in the Gulf of Finland, and this trend will be supported by Optimus," Pasi Näkki, CEO of Elenger Marine, said in the statement.