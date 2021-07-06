BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage NSI Seeks Brokers in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NSI's Dubai office has been open for three years. Image Credit: NSI

Marine fuels brokerage NSI is seeking to hire two brokers with flexibility on their location.

The company is looking for both experienced candidates as well as more junior ones, a company representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Tuesday.

"This office in Dubai has been open for three years now, and we have recently moved to new larger offices and we are finding scope for growth in the broker-only markets," the representative said.

"Although we are primarily looking at Dubai-based candidates, we are open to other locations.

"We already have a good mix of experience, so we're open to seeing who is available -- experienced or newer to the market -- and interested, and we'll take it from there."

For more information about the role, email mike@nauticalsupply.co.uk.