Unmanned Diesel-Electric Surface Vessel Launched in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be used to carry out underwater maintenance and inspection missions. Image Credit: Gondan Shipyard

Astilleros Gondán shipyard has launched its first unmanned and remotely controlled surface vessel for Norwegian firm USV, a joint venture between DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the diesel-electric vessel is equipped with 500 kWh batteries and will be used for underwater maintenance and inspection missions, Gondan Shipyard said in a statement on its website.

Ordered in July 2023, the vessel can operate remotely for up to 30 days without requiring charging or bunkering.

It is equipped with sensors, cameras and antennas to carry out underwater inspections and can carry underwater vehicles.

In January, the classification society DNV introduced new class notations for remotely operated ships.

DNV argued that remotely operated ships provide numerous advantages, such as enhanced safety, and lower operational and maintenance costs.