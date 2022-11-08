BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Biofuels Senior Project Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan is one of the world's biggest LNG bunker suppliers. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a biofuels senior project development manager in Amsterdam to help set up its new bio-LNG plant.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least 10-15 years of experience, of which at least eight years should have been working as a project manager for a large CAPEX project, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

Candidates should also be fluent in both Dutch and English.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

End-to-End responsibility of developing a LBM production plant

Managing the project team, coordinating with other Titan departments

Lead the permit, finance and EPC contracting phase

For more information, click here.