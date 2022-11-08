EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Biofuels Senior Project Development Manager
Tuesday November 8, 2022
Titan is one of the world's biggest LNG bunker suppliers. Image Credit: Titan
LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a biofuels senior project development manager in Amsterdam to help set up its new bio-LNG plant.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least 10-15 years of experience, of which at least eight years should have been working as a project manager for a large CAPEX project, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
Candidates should also be fluent in both Dutch and English.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- End-to-End responsibility of developing a LBM production plant
- Managing the project team, coordinating with other Titan departments
- Lead the permit, finance and EPC contracting phase
For more information, click here.