BUNKER JOBS: Orion Holdings Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a strong understanding of bunker markets in the region. Image Credit: Orion Holdings

Marine fuel trading firm Orion Holdings is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a strong understanding of bunker markets in the region, an Orion Holdings representative told Ship & Bunker.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Develop new business opportunities in the bunker trading sector.

Build and maintain relationships with customers and suppliers.

Monitor market trends and competitor activities.

Collaborate with other departments for seamless operations.

For more information and to apply for the role, interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter detailing relevant experience to sales@orionbunkers.com by October 18, 2024.