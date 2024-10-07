EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Orion Holdings Seeks Trader in Dubai
Monday October 7, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a strong understanding of bunker markets in the region. Image Credit: Orion Holdings
Marine fuel trading firm Orion Holdings is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a strong understanding of bunker markets in the region, an Orion Holdings representative told Ship & Bunker.
The role comes with the following responsibilities:
- Develop new business opportunities in the bunker trading sector.
- Build and maintain relationships with customers and suppliers.
- Monitor market trends and competitor activities.
- Collaborate with other departments for seamless operations.
For more information and to apply for the role, interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter detailing relevant experience to sales@orionbunkers.com by October 18, 2024.