BUNKER JOBS: Orion Holdings Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 7, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Orion Holdings is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a strong understanding of bunker markets in the region, an Orion Holdings representative told Ship & Bunker.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

  • Develop new business opportunities in the bunker trading sector.
  • Build and maintain relationships with customers and suppliers.
  • Monitor market trends and competitor activities.
  • Collaborate with other departments for seamless operations.

For more information and to apply for the role, interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter detailing relevant experience to sales@orionbunkers.com by October 18, 2024.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com