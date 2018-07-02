FOBAS Alert: Off-Spec Viscosity RMK700 Fuels in ARA Region

by FOBAS

Recently FOBAS tested several residual fuel samples from ports in the ARA region, bunkered against an RMK700 grade that exceeded the 700 cSt limit for Viscosity as stipulated in the ISO 8217:2017 specification. Viscosities of these fuels range from 730 cSt to 750 cSt.

Operationally a higher viscosity will require an increase in temperatures to achieve the required transfer/injection viscosity. The injection temperature needed for 12cSt viscosity at engine inlet for a 750cSt fuel would be 149 Deg C, compared to 148 Deg C for a 700 cSt fuel. Therefore with only 1 degree increase needed these slight off-sec fuels may be able to be used without issue, however in each case this should be confirmed based on the vessels individual machinery capabilities.

