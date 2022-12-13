EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Head of Green Fuels in Hamburg
Tuesday December 13, 2022
The role is based in Hapag-Lloyd's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a head of green fuels in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in the energy or renewables markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build and maintain long-term portfolio of sustainable green fuel solutions. It is our goal to reduce carbon intensity by 30% until 2030 and reach "net-zero carbon" by 2045
- Create strategic partnerships with appropriate stakeholders (e.g., vendors, investors, etc.) to ensure access to green fuel and state-of-the-art technologies
- Build extensive knowledge base of green fuel market including players, trends and technologies. Scout for innovative and encouraging advanced green fuels for use in container vessels. Ensure early access to strategically important stakeholders and opportunities through early contact and extensive knowledge of the market
- Supervise tender processes and interact closely with contract management to ensure contract compliance and that agreements are realizing contractual values. Lead the negotiation and direct the activities with external vendors and key stakeholders
- Ensure alignment of Executive Board and foster excitement for sustainable solutions as well as green fuel and ensure communication to appropriate stakeholders within Hapag-Lloyd and beyond
For more information, click here.