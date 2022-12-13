BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Head of Green Fuels in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Hapag-Lloyd's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a head of green fuels in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in the energy or renewables markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build and maintain long-term portfolio of sustainable green fuel solutions. It is our goal to reduce carbon intensity by 30% until 2030 and reach "net-zero carbon" by 2045

Create strategic partnerships with appropriate stakeholders (e.g., vendors, investors, etc.) to ensure access to green fuel and state-of-the-art technologies

Build extensive knowledge base of green fuel market including players, trends and technologies. Scout for innovative and encouraging advanced green fuels for use in container vessels. Ensure early access to strategically important stakeholders and opportunities through early contact and extensive knowledge of the market

Supervise tender processes and interact closely with contract management to ensure contract compliance and that agreements are realizing contractual values. Lead the negotiation and direct the activities with external vendors and key stakeholders

Ensure alignment of Executive Board and foster excitement for sustainable solutions as well as green fuel and ensure communication to appropriate stakeholders within Hapag-Lloyd and beyond

