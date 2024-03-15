TotalEnergies LNG Bunker Barge Completes First Bunkering at Anchorage

The delivery vessel Gas Vitality bunkered the TotalEnergies-chartered tanker the Hafnia Languedoc with LNG at Marseilles Fos on February 29. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy firm TotalEnergies's LNG bunker delivery vessel has completed its first bunkering operation at anchorage at the Port of Marseilles Fos.

The delivery vessel Gas Vitality bunkered the TotalEnergies-chartered tanker the Hafnia Languedoc with LNG at Marseilles Fos on February 29, Eric Lepesan, bunker operations manager at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The Gas Vitality is owned by MOL, chartered to TotalEnergies and managed by V.Ships France. The vessel completed its 100th LNG delivery in January.

"With invaluable support from The Port of Marseille Fos, our teams conducted thorough studies within a very short time, ensuring smooth operations and strict adherence to safety standards," Lepesan said.

"By bunkering at anchorage, we provided the Hafnia Languedoc with a more flexible LNG bunkering spot, enhancing operational efficiency and cutting costs without compromising on safety."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.