Turkish Terminal Halts Russian Oil Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sanctions: increased pressure. File Image / Pixabay.

The Dortyol terminal in Turkey will no longer accept Russian oil imports having received record volumes last year.

Global Terminal Services, which operates the terminal in Turkey's southeastern Hatay province, has told its clients it would not accept any products from Russia, according to Reuters.

"GTS decided to cut all possible connections to Russian oil and declared accordingly to its customers in late February 2024 that even if there is no breach of any laws, regulations or sanctions, it would not accept any product of Russian origin or any products loaded from Russian ports as an additional measure to the sanction rules in effect," GTS told the news agency.

Following sanctions imposed on Russia by western nations in response to the former's invasion of Ukraine, oil cargoes of Russian origin were re-directed away from Europe to destinations in Asia and the Middle East. Turkey has become one of the biggest importers of Russian crude and fuel since 2022, the report said. However, recently there has been an increase in sanctions pressure by the United States, it added.