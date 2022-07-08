CE Delft Tasked With Investigating Northwest Europe Bunker Quantity Shortfalls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker buyers at Rotterdam may not be receiving all of the fuel they pay for. File Image / Pixabay

Two major Northwest European ports have hired consultancy CE Delft to look into the extent of their bunker quantity shortfall problem, and whether mandatory mass flow meters would help.

Industry body IBIA has sent out a survey to its members on behalf of CE Delft this week investigating potential bunker quantity shortfalls at Rotterdam and Antwerp.

"The background of CE Delft's interest in this quantity problem is that both the port of Rotterdam and the port of Antwerp are receiving signals about this quantity problem," IBIA said in its note to members.

"Furthermore, both ports has received a letter in July 2021 from forty ship owners, bunker barge operators/transporters and bunker suppliers requesting to oblige bunker ships to use mass flow meters on board.

"In response to this, the Harbour Master's Division of Rotterdam (DHMR) and the Port of Antwerp have asked CE Delft, an independent research and consultancy bureau, to investigate whether there are actually problems with the quantity of fuel supplied and how this possible problem can be solved."

The 10-20-minute survey, being conducted online until July 15, is focused on whether respondents see any quantity problems at these ports, what potential solutions there may be and whether mandatory MFMs would help.

Adrian Tolson, head of consultancy BLUE Insight and IBIA treasurer, published research earlier this year suggesting about 3%, or about $150 million/year, of the bunkers recorded as delivered at Rotterdam were never actually pumped on the ship.