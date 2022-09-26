Sovcomflot Vessel in Russia's First LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made by the barge Dmitry Mendeleev. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

A Sovcomflot tanker has taken on Russia's first delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel.

Russian energy producer Gazprom Neft recently bunkered Sovcomflot's tanker the Korolev Prospect with 1,432 m3 of LNG at Ust-Luga, the shipping company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The delivery was made by the barge Dmitry Mendeleev.

The two firms signed an agreement to cooperate on marine fuels technological development a year ago.

"We welcome the efforts of Gazprom Neft to develop the infrastructure for bunkering ships with low-carbon fuel in Russia," Igor Tonkovidov, CEO of Sovcomflot, said in the statement.

"Sovcomflot is consistently working to reduce emissions from the operation of its ships.

"The company was one of the first in the world to start using LNG as a fuel for large-tonnage tankers.

"We are pleased to see Gazprom Neft as a partner, cooperation with which helps to reduce the carbon footprint of maritime cargo transportation and, as a result, reduce the anthropogenic impact on the ecosystems of marine waters and coastal regions."