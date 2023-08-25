Dan-Bunkering Appoints Team Leader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moreton had previously been a trader for Peninsula in London from July 2019 to December 2021. Image Credit: Carl Moreton / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a team leader in Dubai.

Carl Moreton has been promoted to the role of team leader in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Moreton joined the company as a senior bunker trader in January 2022.

He had previously been a trader for Peninsula in London from July 2019 to December 2021, and had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 2014 to 2019.

"Since joining Dan-Bunkering, Carl has demonstrated great leadership skills and taken on extraordinary responsibilities which is why a promotion to Team Leader is very well-earned," Kasper Fulton Stiedl, a managing director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the post.

"As a company we are happy to be able to contribute to the personal development of our employees, and we wish Carl the best of success in his new position."