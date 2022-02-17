GPS Bunkers Hires Marine Fuel Trader in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bisht's new role will see him focusing on bunker trading in the Indian, Sri Lankan and Singaporean markets. File Image / Pixabay

Middle Eastern marine fuel supplier Gulf Petrol Supplies (GPS Bunkers) has hired a new bunker trader in Fujairah.

Pankaj Bisht has joined the company as a bunker trader as of this month, the firm told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Bisht was previously a trader for Adani Bunkering in India for the past seven years.

Bisht's new role will see him focusing on bunker trading in the Indian, Sri Lankan and Singaporean markets, the company said.

"His extensive experience and skillset will allow him to cater to our clients’ requirements in those focused region as GPS (Bunkers) is also active as a reseller of marine fuel in the Indian subcontinent with a major share of the market," Gaurav Dwivedi, general manager of GPS Bunkers, said in the statement.

"With a strong shipping customer base, the company looks to add to its existing share of volume."

GPS Bunkers is a unit of Fujairah National Group, and is a significant supplier in the Fujairah market with a terminal and three barges operating at the port. The company's physical supply sales currently total about 135,000 mt/month.

Contact details for Bisht are as follows:

Email: Pankaj.b@gpsbunkers.com

Mobile: +971 508 635881

Phone: +971 (0)92235249

Skype: Pankajbisht.89